RALEIGH - North Carolina’s three forced third-quarter turnovers played a huge part in its 41-10 blowout win over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

UNC came out of the halftime break behind 10-6 and, for most of the first half, was outplayed by a more energetic Wolfpack team.

The momentum quickly shifted in the third quarter, however, when freshman safety Don Chapman intercepted N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary at the 10:42 mark, the first of the three forced turnovers in a 9:45 stretch. Two plays later, sophomore running back Javonte Williams scored on a 26-yard run to give the Tar Heels a 13-10 lead.

“It’s just a good feeling to capitalize,” Chapman said. “Coach (Mack) Brown put a lot of pressure on the DB room and we finally came out and showed up.”

Just under six minutes after Williams’ touchdown, with UNC up 20-10, sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel forced and recovered a fumble after stripping Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight. Gemmel’s third forced fumble of the season gave the Tar Heels’ offense the ball back on N.C. State’s own 43-yard line.

Six plays later, Williams scored his third touchdown of the third quarter to stretch UNC’s lead to 27-10.