CHARLOTTE – The play is simply called “pick and pop.”

North Carolina fans have seen it before. Just last month with the Tar Heels needing a 3-pointer to take Miami into overtime they ran “pick and pop” and it worked.

On Friday, in the ACC Tournament semifinals versus Duke, the Heels set out to run the same play again, only this time for the win, but it never quite materialized.

Coby White ended up lofting an off-balance 3-pointer that missed, and the tip by Nassir Little didn’t convert either. Duke 74, UNC 73.

To set the stage: Duke’s R.J. Barrett missed a free throw with 12.4 seconds remaining that was pulled down by Little. White got the ball and ran up the court before the play broke down leading to his errant shot attempt.

“When we got the ball, there was 12 (seconds left) but then (Duke guard) Tre (Jones) was denying me so I had to get open and that wasted about five seconds,” White explained retracing that final sequence.

“We came down, we didn’t have that much time to really get it to where we wanted to get it, to get the screen where we wanted to get the screen because of time. And then, we set the screen, they played it, they read it and Nas (tip) went in and out.”