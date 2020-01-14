This Week's Class Of 2020 Schedule
All five of North Carolina’s signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 will be in action this week.
Here are their schedules:
Sunday, Jan. 19
Montverde Academy (FL) takes on IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) at 7:30 pm.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) faces off against McDonough (GA) at 7:30 pm.
Friday, Jan. 17
Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) travels to Druid Hills (Atlanta, GA) at 7:30 pm.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) visits Chaminade (St. Louis, MO) at 7:00 pm.
Friday, Jan 17
Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) hosts Vianney (Kirkwood, MO) TBA.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) faces off against East St. Louis, (East St. Louis, IL) at 7:30 pm in the King Classic in the City of Champions.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) has an away conference game at St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, NY) at 4:30 pm.
Friday, Jan. 10
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) has a home conference game against St. Raymond Boys (Bronx, NY) at 7:30 pm.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) has s neutral nonconference game against East Catholic (Manchester, CT) at 10:30 am in the Nasmith Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) has a neutral nonconference game against Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, KS) at 4:00 pm.