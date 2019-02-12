TarHeelIllustrated.com



Here is the weekly Hoops targets and Commits Schedule:



Tuesday, Feb. 12

Commit: 2019 Center Armando Bacot and IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) entertains Downey Christian (Orlando, FL) at 7:00 pm

Target: 2019 Combo Guard Cole Anthony and Oak Hill Academy (VA) host Virginia Episcopal (Lynchburg, VA) at 6:30 pm Commit: 2020 Center Day’Ron Sharpe and South Central (Winterville, NC) entertains C.B. Aycock (Pikeville, NC) at 7:00 pm Target: 2018 Forward Matthew Hurt and John Marshall (Rochester, MN) host Mankato (MN) at 7:30 pm Target: 2019 Forward Keion Brooks and La Lumiere (Laporte, IN) entertains Horizon Christian Academy (Fort Wayne, IN)

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Target: 2019 Combo Guard Cole Anthony and Oak Hill Academy (VA) entertains Mountain Mission (Grundy, VA) at 6:30 pm



Thursday, Feb. 14

Target: 2019 Combo Guard Cole Anthony and Oak Hill Academy (VA) has a neutral matchup with West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC) at 7:00 pm

Commit: 2020 Center Day’Ron Sharpe and South Central (Winterville, NC) host D.H. Conley (Greenville, NC) at 8:00 pm

Friday, Feb. 15

Target: 2019 Combo Guard Cole Anthony and Oak Hill Academy (VA) has a neutral matchup with Teays Valley Christian Prep TBA

Commit: 2019 Center Armando Bacot and IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) host Oldsmar Christian at 7:30 pm Target: 2019 Forward Matthew Hurt and John Marshall (Rochester, MN) entertains Albert Lea (MN) at 7:30 pm Target: 2019 Forward Keion Brooks and La Lumiere (Laporte, IN) visits Culver Academies (Culver, IN) at 8:00 pm

Does Not Play