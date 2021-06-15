Three at the top for Rivals100 DB Daylen Everette after his Clemson visit
Rivals100 defensive back Daylen Everette was just at Clemson for his a multi-day visit and the Tigers are in upper echelon of his recruitment. The Virginia native playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is set for a couple more visits this month before committing at some point before his senior season.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news