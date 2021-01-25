TarHeelIllustrated - Three Games Into His Return, Harris Feeling Just Fine

CHAPEL HILL – After not playing in a game for 383 days, Anthony Harris took the court this past week in three contests for North Carolina in an eight-day stretch. And it’s safe to say, he appears okay. Ask Harris, and he’s doing even better. “The knee’s feeling great,” he said, following UNC’s 86-76 win over NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center. “I don’t have any complaints. It feels real good to be back in the rotation and get some run in.” Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 30, 2019, while driving the baseline late during a win over Yale. The hard grind back to game form was only seen by precious few within the Carolina program and his family. But the result of that work in three games since his return has been obvious. Harris was summoned from the bench in the second half of UNC’s game Jan. 16 at Florida State, taking the court for the first time in more than a year as the Seminoles were on a 13-3 run and owning an 11-point lead.

Harris went 383 days between playing in games after his injury Dec. 30, 2019. (Jenna Miller/THI)

Four minutes and seven second later, Harris went to the bench with the score 62-58 FSU. He handed out three assists and infused the Heels with a ton of energy. Harris finished with five points, three assists and plus-10 in just eight minutes of action that day, and after a scoreless game in seven minutes versus Wake Forest last Wednesday, Harris was back at it against the Wolfpack. In 10-plus minutes, Harris scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting, grabbed two rebounds and had a steal. And late in the game when the Heels were trying to hold off the Pack, UNC Coach Roy Williams twice turned to Harris as a defensive substitute. Harris’ role isn’t complicated, he says. “Just whatever coach asks of me,” Harris said, following the win over State. “Obviously, stay in front of my man, make defensive plays, make the right plays on offense, knock down shots, hit the gaps, find my open man.” In 26 minutes thus far, Harris has scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, with three rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He’s 2-for-3 from the perimeter, with one of the makes coming against NC State, breaking a 26-26 tie in the first half and giving Carolina the lead for good.

Harris has scored 15 points with four assists in 26 minutes in his three games this season. (ACC Media)

As Harris noted, he will do whatever Williams asks. Those requests, however, could increase and involve greater responsibility. Harris doesn’t really spend much time on the ball in practice, and he will get some time at what is essentially the three spot. But really, it doesn’t much matter to the 6-foot-4 Virginian. “I’m comfortable wherever I’m at on the floor, one, two, three, it really doesn’t matter,” he said. “Anything (Williams) asks of me, I’m capable of doing. It’s not too big of a deal for me.” Williams appreciates Harris’ innate qualities, with energy one of his greatest attributes. "That's what he does is he plays with a tremendous amount of energy,” Williams said. “He's good defensively, but just the energy level that he brings.” Three games in, and Harris is still working into better game shape and establishing more of a role on the team. In that time, however, the Tar Heels are 2-1 with greater offensive output than any prior three-game stretch on the season. Overall improvement by the team is obvious, and so is what Harris brings to the floor.



Anthony Harris NC State Postgame Interview