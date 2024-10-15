Three Seconds and a Carolina Blue Trail...

CHAPEL HILL – Brace yourself, Tar Heel fans, a faster, speedier basketball team is about to take off.

Not that North Carolina didn’t play up-tempo last season. It did and has for most of the last 60 years. But head coach Hubert Davis wants his club to push it to another level, one that has no peers anywhere across the land.

“I’ve been straight forward and direct that I want to be the fastest team in the country from the free throw line to free throw line,” Davis said. “In order to do that, you’ve got to be in the best shape of your life and there needs to be a full commitment in regard to how we’re going to play that way.”

And when Davis means fast, he’s talking near-warped speed.

“I think you’ll see us getting the ball up the court in three seconds a lot this year,” junior guard Seth Trimble said.

Three seconds?

When the Heels are playing 5-on-5 in practice, the team with the ball must get it across mid-court within three seconds or it’s a turnover, and the other side takes possession.

“We’re used to it now,” Trimble said. “But when he first implemented that, I look back at it and laugh now because we would just go up the court sometimes without realizing it, and he’d just say, ‘Nope, other way,’ because it would be four seconds instead of three seconds.”

This rule applies to made or missed shots by opponents. A miss, rebound and get the ball up the court. A make, pull it from the net, inbound and get the ball up the court. Three seconds is three seconds, and it’s become a mantra the players live by.

When the Heels are working on ripping and running or grabbing misses and running, Davis constantly reminds the team they have a pace, it’s their pace and nothing else is acceptable.