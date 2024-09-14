Three Tar Heels Talk About Beating NC Central

I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina struggled for three quarters but scored 28 fourth quarter points to defeat NC Central by a score of 45-10 on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, and afterward, x Tar Heels met with the media to discuss their performance and the win over the Eagles.

Omarion Hampton, Jacolby Criswell, and Kaleb Cost talk about their win over NC Central.

The Tar Heels move to 3-0 overall in the 2024 season.



