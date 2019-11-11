Game week is back for North Carolina, and it’s going to be a short one for the Tar Heels, sort of. Altered is more like it.

UNC visits Pittsburgh this Thursday night, so the Heels’ have tweaked their practice regimen in preparation for taking on a Panthers team that has the same number of ACC wins as Mack Brown’s team, but one fewer loss.

Carolina last played Nov. 2 when it lost at home to Virginia, 38-31, falling to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference. The Heels practiced three days last week and began getting ready for Pitt with Sunday’s practice, which was treated as a typical Tuesday. Monday will be like Wednesday, Tuesday like Thursday and the Heels will have their usual Friday walkthrough on Wednesday before leaving for the Steel City.

Make sense?

What’s most important for UNC is that Thursday is game day and the Heels are taking on a program they haven’t lost to since Pitt joined the ACC seven years ago. Carolina has won all six conference matchups, though not once by more than a touchdown.