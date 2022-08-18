Thursday Practice Report: Barnes & Vohasek Field Questions

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its 18th practice Thursday morning since opening fall camp July 29, and it was also the last time the program will have media availability until next Monday, when game week officially launches. The Tar Heels will hold practice the next three days, though scaled back some, with an emphasis on getting ready for all that goes into actual games, before having Monday off. UNC Coach Mack Brown plus offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik will hold their in-season weekly pressers beginning Monday morning, as well. The Tar Heels open their season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M for an 8 PM kickoff. Three players were available for questions from the media via zoom Thursday. We ran a separate piece on junior cornerback Storm Duck, so here are the full video interviews along with some notes and pulled quotes from what senior offensive lineman William Barnes and senior defensive lineman Ray Vohasek had to say:

William Barnes

William Barnes was the prize recruit for North Carolina’s class of 2018. A 4-star offensive guard from Apopka, FL, Barnes was the No. 93 overall player in the Rivals250 and No. 2 nationally at his position. He could have gone anywhere, but ended up at UNC. Barnes played 41 snaps at guard in his UNC debut as a true freshman, a game the Tar Heels lost at California. A week later, he played 48 snaps on another loss, this time at East Carolina. But an injury slowed him and gained weight was an even bigger problem, so Barnes played just 127 over the next two seasons. Last fall, he played a career-high 228 snaps with highs of 52 at Pittsburgh and 40 versus Virginia. He graded out at 63.7, according to PFF, in the win over the Wahoos. *With so many position battles still going on, and the coaching staff waiting to let the team know who is starting in many spots, Barnes is certainly in the mix at right guard and right tackle. He isn’t too worried about it at this time, he says. “I’m getting a lot of reps at right guard and right tackle,” he said. “We’re crossing through rotations for the o-line. We don’t really have a starting line yet, but we’re still working through it, and each guy one of our guys is working hard.” *This is Barnes’ fifth season in Chapel Hill, and he has traveled a wobbly path to this point. But credit him for sticking it out and trying to make it work at UNC. So, where is he with respect to is development and comfort with who he is as a football player? “I feel like with my fifth year going in, I’m real comfortable in the state that I’m in, but there’s always room for improvement,” he said. “I still have to work on consistency and staying focused on the field and also staying physical as well. “That comes with learning and growing as time goes on.” *Barnes hasn’t yet played to what the recruiting rankings suggested, but his career isn’t over. He is right there fighting for a starting spot and will get on the field a lot this fall regardless. But owning a starting role would be an accomplishment and reflect his perseverance throughout his Carolina career. He says being a starter would mean a lot personally. “It’s very important to me,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been working for since my freshman year, and I’m going to keep working to achieve that goal and have that dream of mine.” *UNC Coach Mack Brown said Tuesday the left side of the offensive line is solid, but the right side has question marks. The players battling there have each missed time, and there just isn’t much certainty at right guard or right tackle. That side of the line still has some things to figure out before the opener on August 27. “It’s just consistency,” Barnes said. “Whoever wants to get that starter spot as to stay consistent, and that’s what coach is looking for. We’re not giving up any sacks this year, so it’s basically consistency each time.”

Ray Vohasek