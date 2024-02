CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina got back on the winning track Saturday night with a 93-84 victory over No. 7 Duke at the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 25 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out five assists. He became the second player in this series to ever do that, with UNC legend Charlie Scott being the other.

Harrison Ingram finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, RJ Davis had 17 points, and Seth Trimble added 10.

UNC improved to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC. Duke dropped to 16-5 and 7-3.

Below are intervieww with five Tar Heels.