CHAPEL HILL – All North Carolina needed to dispatch College of Charleston was to go inside, and then go back inside again, and again.

The Tar Heels converted 19 of 21 shots inside the arc in the second half to pull away from the Cougars, 102-86, on Friday night at the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot scored 27 of his 28 points after halftime, in which UNC tailed 50-43. Caleb Love added 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, and Leaky Black added 15 points to the top-rated team in the nation.

Carolina improved to 2-0 while Charleston dropped to 1-1.

Here are some tidbits from the Tar Heels’ victory: