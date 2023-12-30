CHAPEL HILL – The Pre-ACC portion of North Carolina’s basketball schedule came to an end Friday night, as the No. 9 Tar Heels rolled to a 105-60 victory over Charleston Southern at the Smith Center.

The Heels used multiple big runs in each half to forge the large margin, getting double figure scoring from six players, including a career-high, a matched career-high, and a first-ever stat line for the team’s best player.

Jalen Washington’s 17 points were his most as a Tar Heel, and Seth Trimble tied his high mark with 12. But it was senior guard RJ Davis’ 20 points, 10 assists, five steals, and no turnovers that put him in the UNC history books. He became the first Carolina player to post such numbers.

UNC improved to 9-3 while the Buccaneers fell to 4-9.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from the Tar Heels’ win over CSU: