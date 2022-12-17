NEW YORK – North Carolina outlasted No. 23 Ohio State in overtime, 89-84, on Saturday afternoon in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden, earning the Tar Heels their best win of the season.

Carolina trailed by as much as 14 points in the first half and by 11 with 7:14 left in regulation. But UNC turned up the heat on both ends of the floor and seemingly grabbed big rebounds after big rebound before Pete Nance hit a game-tying jumper as time expired closing out regulation.

The Tar Heels outscored the Buckeyes 10-5 in the overtime leading to an 89-84 victory.

Three Heels scored in double figures, led by Armando Bacot’s 28 points and 15 rebounds. Caleb Love added 22 points and seven assists, and RJ Davis returned to his home area to score 21 points, hand out four assists, and grab eight rebounds.

UNC improved to 8-4 while Ohio State dropped to 7-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Ohio State: