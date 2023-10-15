CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated Miami for the fifth consecutive season Saturday night, as the 12th-ranked Tar Heels used a dominant third quarter to pull away for a 41-31 victory at Kenan Stadium.

UNC trailed 17-14 at halftime, but outscored Miami, 24-0, in the third quarter, also outgaining the Hurricanes 182-32.

In all, Omarion Hampton ran for 197 yards and touchdown, Drake Maye passed for 273 yards and four scores, and Tez Walker had 132 receiving yards with three touchdowns for the Heels.

Carolina improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, and Miami dropped to 4-2 and 0-2.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Miami: