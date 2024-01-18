CHAPEL Hill – North Carolina built a big lead over Louisville on Wednesday night, then nearly lost it, before pulling away for an 86-70 victory at the Smith Center,

The Tar Heels led by 20 points with a minute remaining before halftime, but the lead was cut to 55-50 with 12:39 remaining. A quick 10-2 spurt got the fourth-ranked Heels going, and they cruised to the win.

RJ Davis led the Heels with 21 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists. Armando Bacot totaled 19 points, seven boards, five assists, three blocks and a steal. Jae’Lyn Withers posted season-highs 15 points and 10 rebounds playing against his former team. Withers also played a season-high 24 minutes.

UNC won its seventh consecutive game while improving to 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the ACC, the first time Carolina has won its first six games in league play, and the program’s 14th 6-0 ACC start. Louisville dropped to 6-11 and 1-5.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Louisville:



