CHAPEL HILL – On a night North Carolina needed some of the other guys to step up, that’s exactly what it got in an 88-79 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

Leaky Black scored a career-high 18 points, and Seth Trimble scored 11 points off the bench helping the Tar Heels to the win on a night RJ Davis and Armando Bacot turned in huge performances.

Starting forward Pete Nance left the game with 18:04 remaining before halftime with a back injury and did not return, but UNC made up for it with Black’s performance, Justin McKoy’s effort in an expanded role, and Trimble’s night.