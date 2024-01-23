CHAPEL HILL – Riding the hot hand of its best player, No. 3 North Carolina blew out Wake Forest, 85-64, on Monday night at the Smith Center.

RJ Davis scored 23 second-half points on a night he poured in a career-high 36, as the Tar Heels outscored the Demon Deacons 52-30 after halftime in winning their ninth consecutive game.

Davis hit four of Carolina five made 3-pointers, converted four layups, and hit six floaters in the lane. Elliot Cadeau added 14, Cormac Ryan had 11, and Harrison Ingram chipped in 10.

The Tar Heels improved to 16-3 overall and 8-0 in the ACC. Wake dropped to 13-6 and 5-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Wake Forest: