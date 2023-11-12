CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina escaped rival Duke with a 47-45 double-overtime victory in Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, giving it the Victory Bell for the fifth consecutive year.

The Tar Heels led by 12 points with ten minutes remaining in regulation, but lost a double-digit lead in second half for the third consecutive ACC game, and second straight it happened in the fourth quarter.

Drake Maye passed for 342 yards and a TD and scored twice on the ground, Omarion Hampton ran for 169 yards with a touchdown on a career-high 31 attempts, plus he caught eight passes for 47 yards, and Tez Walker caught seven passes with 162 yards for the Tar Heels.

UNC improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, while the Blue Devils dropped to 6-4 and 3-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s win over Duke: