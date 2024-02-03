CHAPEL HILL – Third-ranked North Carolina rebounded nicely from its only loss in the last seven weeks by taking care of No. 7 Duke, 93-84, on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led most of the night even though ACC leading scorer RJ Davis had only four points at halftime and went more than 23 game minutes in between field goals. He ended up finishing with 17 on the night, but the Heels were paced by Armando Bacot’s 25 points and Harrison Ingram’s 21.

Bacot also grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out five assists, becoming the second UNC player to ever record, 25, 10 and 5 against Duke. Ingram also snared 13 boards.

The Tar Heels improved to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils dropped to 16-5 and 7-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Duke:



