CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina improved to 4-0 as it closed out a homestand to open the season by defeating James Madison, 80-64, on Sunday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis with 21 points followed by Armando Bacot, who had 19 points and grabbed 23 rebounds. Pete Nance added 11 points as the only other Tar Heel in double figures.

Carolina won the rebounding battle, 50-34, and outscored the Dukes14-4 on fast break points.

UNC led 45-26 at halftime, but a 12-2 JMU run to open the second half made the game interesting. The Dukes cut it to eight points a few times in the second half.

JMU fell to 4-1. Top-ranked UNC next faced Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland on Thanksgiving.

