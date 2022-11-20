News More News
basketball

Tidbits: Heels Beat Dukes

Top-ranked North Carolina beat James Madison by 16 points Sunday, and here are some noteworthy tidbits from the contest.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina improved to 4-0 as it closed out a homestand to open the season by defeating James Madison, 80-64, on Sunday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis with 21 points followed by Armando Bacot, who had 19 points and grabbed 23 rebounds. Pete Nance added 11 points as the only other Tar Heel in double figures.

Carolina won the rebounding battle, 50-34, and outscored the Dukes14-4 on fast break points.

UNC led 45-26 at halftime, but a 12-2 JMU run to open the second half made the game interesting. The Dukes cut it to eight points a few times in the second half.

JMU fell to 4-1. Top-ranked UNC next faced Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland on Thanksgiving.

Here are some Tidbits from UNC’s win over James Madison:


