CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held off a late push by Boston College on Tuesday night at the Smith Center to earn a 72-64 victory giving the Tar Heels eight wins in their last 10 contests.

UNC led for all 40 minutes, though the margin was cut to one point with 6:07 remaining, but junior guard Caleb scored nine points the rest of the way in leading UNC to the win.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 20 points and 16 rebounds for the 60th double-double of his career, tying the Carolina all-time mark shared with Billy Cunningham, who is in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

RJ Davis added 18 points and Love 16. Graduate forward Pete Nance returned to the lineup after missing the last three games, plus the final 38 minutes of the game before that. He scored six points with five rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

The Heels improved to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 8-11 and 2-6.

