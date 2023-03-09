GREENSBORO, NC – North Carolina extended its season, and hopes of landing a spot in the NCAA Tournament, with an 85-61 victory over Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were scorching hot throughout the game, hitting better than half of their shots in both halves, and totaling more than 40 points in each half as well. UNC led 43-29 at halftime and led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

Caleb Love led UNC with 22 points, RJ Davis added 18, and Pete Nance and Armando Bacot both chipped in with 10 apiece. Bacot played just 18 minutes because of an ankle injury suffered in the first half. He played the first 5:33 of the second half and did not return.

The Tar Heels improved to 20-12 and will face Virginia on Thursday at 7 PM in the quarterfinals.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over BC: