CHESTNUT HILL, MA – In another road tussle that wasn’t always poetry in motion, North Carolina pulled away down the stretch to beat Boston College, 76-66, on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum.

The No. 4 Tar Heels scored on 11 of their last 12 possessions, and at the same time, got enough stops and dominated the boards in securing their eighth straight victory, each of which has been by double figures.

Four Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by RJ Davis’ 16 points. Cormac Ryan followed with 14, Harrison Ingram added 11 (to go with 13 rebounds), and Armando Bacot finished with 10 after not scoring in the first half.

UNC improved to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the ACC, while the Eagles dropped to 11-7 and 2-5.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s win at Boston College: