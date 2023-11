CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina concluded its three-game homestand to open the season with a 77-52 victory over UC Riverside on Friday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels used runs of 17-0 (first half) and 19-0 to start the second half in pulling away. Carolina’s largest lead was 32 at 61-29 with 8:11 to play.

In the run that began the second half, UNC held the Highlanders to 0-for-13 from the floor before they scored with 10:32 remaining. UNC led 37-26 at halftime.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 21 points, Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington each scored 11, and Harrison Ingram totaled 10 points and led the Heels with nine rebounds.

UNC improved to 3-0 while UCR dropped to 1-3.