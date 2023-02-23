SOUTH BEND, IN – On a night in which a loss would seriously diminish North Carolina’s hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels erupted in the second half to escape Notre Dame with a 63-59 victory on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

UNC turned in one of its worst halves in years in the opening 20 minutes, but responded to a series of blistering halftime speeches to storm out for the second half on both ends of the floor, and particularly on the backboards.

UNC outrebounded the Fighting Irish, 52-33, on the night, and grabbed 23 of its missed shots leading to 23 second-chance points. The Tar Heels outscored Notre Dame, 12-7 over the final 5:56 of the contest.

Caleb Love and Armando Bacot led Carolina with 16 points each, RJ Davis added 12, and Pete Nance finished with 11. Bacot, Nance, and Leaky Black also had double-digit rebound totals.

UNC improved to 17-11 on the season, and 9-8 in the ACC. Notre Dame is now 10-18 and 2-15.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s victory: