CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina ended a four-game losing streak by cruising to a 75-59 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels broke open a close game last in the first half by closing on a 16-2 for a 13-point lead at the intermission. The Heels’ largest lead was 20 points late in the contest.

RJ Davis led UNC with 22 points, while also notching the third double-double of his career, as he added 10 rebounds as well. Armando Bacot, who missed the loss at Virginia Tech last Sunday, totaled 20 points and 13 boards.

UNC improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 6-4 and 0-1.

Here are some noteworthy Tidbits from UNC’s win over Georgia Tech: