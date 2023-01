SYRACUSE, NY – North Carolina trailed Syracuse for less than four minutes on Tuesday night, but the Tar Heels still had to find a way to grit out a victory in front of 20,000 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Heels did that, scoring six points over the final 21 seconds, in addition to a crucial drawn charge by RJ Davis of Orange guard Judah Mintz with 10.7 seconds remaining. It ended with Mintz being assessed a Flagrant 1, as he clobbered Davis above the eye forcing him to leave the game with his face pressed into a bloody towel.

UNC hit two free throws and got a layup by Pete Nance to season the game.