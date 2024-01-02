PITTSBURGH – North Carolina survived its first true road test of the season battling its way to a 70-57 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center.

The eighth-ranked Tar Heels missed their first ten shot attempts of the night, and had several other wobbly stretches, but they also ground things out on defense and on the glass in earning a big ACC victory.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 16 points while RJ Davis added 15, thus ending his eight-game streak of scoring at least 20 points. Seth Trimble scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench.

The Tar Heels also ended a three-game losing skid to the Panthers.

UNC improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. Pitt dropped to 9-5 and 0-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s win at Pitt: