TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina held off a late surge by Florida State on Monday in earning a 77-66 victory over the Seminoles at Tucker Center.

The Tar Heels led by 16 points with 6:24 remaining, but a furious push by an FSU team that erased a 25-point deficit to win at Miami over the weekend cut the margin to four points with 2:45 remaining. But a short jumper by RJ Davis, a baseline drive and slam by Leaky Black, and another jumper in the lane by Davis gave UNC the separation it needed.

The win came on a night in which the Heels were 14-29 from 3-point range and leading scorer Armando Bacot didn’t tally a single point until hitting from the free throw line with 26.1 seconds left to play. He finished with one point.