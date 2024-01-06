CLEMSON, SC – Two tough road teams against physical, defensive-minded talented teams this week, and two wins for North Carolina.

The No. 8 Tar Heels scored the final seven points closing the door on 16th-ranked Clemson, 65-55, on Saturday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Heels actually outscored the Tigers, 17-8 over the final 8:28 of the contest, forcing misses on Clemson’s final six shot attempts from the floor.

RJ Davis and Armando Bacot led UNC with 14 points each, Bacot adding 16 rebounds to go with it. Cormac Ryan scored 10 points, and Harrison Ingram chipped in nine.

Carolina improved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. Clemson dropped to 11-3 and 1-2.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win at Clemson:



