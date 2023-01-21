News More News
Tidbits: Heels Beat Wolfpack

The Tar Heels won their third straight Saturday beating NC State, and here are noteworthy tidbits from the win.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina picked up its third consecutive victory with a 80-69 over NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center on an evening in which history was made, not once but twice.

Tar Heels senior Armando Bacot scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to become UNC’s all-time leader rebounds, but this was also the 61st double-double of his career, also now a Carolina record. Bacot passed Tyler Hansbrough in rebounding and Billy Cunningham in double-doubles.

In addition, RJ Davis scored 26 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor, including 14-for-14 from the free throw line. Caleb Love added 16 points.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over NC State:

