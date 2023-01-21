Tidbits: Heels Beat Wolfpack
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina picked up its third consecutive victory with a 80-69 over NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center on an evening in which history was made, not once but twice.
Tar Heels senior Armando Bacot scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to become UNC’s all-time leader rebounds, but this was also the 61st double-double of his career, also now a Carolina record. Bacot passed Tyler Hansbrough in rebounding and Billy Cunningham in double-doubles.
In addition, RJ Davis scored 26 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor, including 14-for-14 from the free throw line. Caleb Love added 16 points.
Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over NC State:
