CHARLOTTE – North Carolina gritted out an 80-76 victory over Michigan on Wednesday night in the Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center.

The Tar Heels used a 19-6 run late in the first half to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, though they had to fight off the Wolverines over the last several minutes to earn the victory.

Michigan made it a one-possession game three times in the final three minutes, but UNC made defensive plays on one end and got key buckets on the other.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting from the field, while RJ Davis added 19 points and five assists, and Caleb Love totaled 18 points for UNC’s players in double figures.

The Tar Heels moved their win steak to four games and improved to 9-4, while Michigan dropped to 7-4.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Michigan: