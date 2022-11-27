News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-27 20:23:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tidbits: Heels Lose To Crimson Tide

We take a look at some noteworthy tidbits from UNC's loss to Alabama on Sunday in Portland.
We take a look at some noteworthy tidbits from UNC's loss to Alabama on Sunday in Portland. (UNC Athletics)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

For the second consecutive game, North Carolina struggled closing out an opponent, and as a result lost, this time, 103-101, to Alabama in four overtimes in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

The Tar Heels had a six-point lead with seven-plus minutes left in regulation, and a six-point lead with 3:39 left in the third overtime. But the Heels couldn’t hang on to defeat the Crimson Tide.

Caleb Love led UNC with a career-high 34 points while attempting 36 shots in 58 minutes played. Armando Bacot finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but did not play the final 5:56 of the game, spanning the final two overtimes.

RJ Davis added 19 points on 24 field goal attempts, and Puff Johnson scored 10 points in a career-high 48 minutes.

UNC dropped to 5-2 while the Tide improved to 6-1.

Here are some noteworthy Tidbits from UNC’s loss to Alabama:


