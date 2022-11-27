For the second consecutive game, North Carolina struggled closing out an opponent, and as a result lost, this time, 103-101, to Alabama in four overtimes in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

The Tar Heels had a six-point lead with seven-plus minutes left in regulation, and a six-point lead with 3:39 left in the third overtime. But the Heels couldn’t hang on to defeat the Crimson Tide.

Caleb Love led UNC with a career-high 34 points while attempting 36 shots in 58 minutes played. Armando Bacot finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but did not play the final 5:56 of the game, spanning the final two overtimes.

RJ Davis added 19 points on 24 field goal attempts, and Puff Johnson scored 10 points in a career-high 48 minutes.

UNC dropped to 5-2 while the Tide improved to 6-1.

Here are some noteworthy Tidbits from UNC’s loss to Alabama:



