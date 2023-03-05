CHAPEL HILL – Errant-shooting North Carolina returned to action Saturday night, as the Tar Heels struggled putting the ball in the basket in a 62-57 loss to Duke at the Smith Center.

Carolina shot just 30.4 percent from the floor, including 5-for-23 from 3-point range. UNC also missed its last seven field goal attempts, as a 55-54 lead turned into the final margin.

RJ Davis and Armando Bacot led UNC with 17 points each, Caleb Love added 11, and only five Tar Heels scored of the 13 that played.

UNC closes out the regular season 19-12 overall and 12-8 in the ACC. Duke is 23-8 and 13-7.

Carolina is the No. 7 seed in the ACC Tournament and will play Wednesday night at 7 PM versus the winning of Tuesday’s game between Boston College and Louisville.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss to Duke: