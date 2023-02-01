CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina allowed Pittsburgh a 15-2 run in the second half and then fouled up the last 27 seconds in falling 65-64 on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led 46-40 with 12:50 left, but the Panthers quickly responded with a 15-2 run to take a 55-48 lead, and although UNC tied the game at 61-61, the Tar Heels could close the deal.

UNC shot just 34.8 percent from the floor, including 18.5 percent (5-for-27) from 3-point range. In fact, 40.9 percent of Carolina’s field goal attempts were from beyond the arc. Pitt shot 45.5 percent, including 36.8 (7-for-19) from the perimeter.

Caleb Love led the Heels with 22 points, Armando Bacot added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Pete Nance added 13.

Carolina dropped to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC, Pitt improved to 16-7 and 9-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s performance: