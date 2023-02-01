News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-01 23:14:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tidbits: Heels Lose To Panthers

UNC dropped a nail biter to Pittsburgh at home Wednesday night, and here are some noteworthy tidbits from the loss.
UNC dropped a nail biter to Pittsburgh at home Wednesday night, and here are some noteworthy tidbits from the loss. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina allowed Pittsburgh a 15-2 run in the second half and then fouled up the last 27 seconds in falling 65-64 on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led 46-40 with 12:50 left, but the Panthers quickly responded with a 15-2 run to take a 55-48 lead, and although UNC tied the game at 61-61, the Tar Heels could close the deal.

UNC shot just 34.8 percent from the floor, including 18.5 percent (5-for-27) from 3-point range. In fact, 40.9 percent of Carolina’s field goal attempts were from beyond the arc. Pitt shot 45.5 percent, including 36.8 (7-for-19) from the perimeter.

Caleb Love led the Heels with 22 points, Armando Bacot added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Pete Nance added 13.

Carolina dropped to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC, Pitt improved to 16-7 and 9-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s performance:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}