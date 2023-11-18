CLEMSON, SC – On an afternoon North Carolina’s slim chances at making the ACC championship game was decided before the Tar Heels kicked off in their game at Clemson, they added to their own misery in a 31-20 loss to the Tigers at Memorial Stadium.

Carolina dominated the first quarter, but two fumbles inside the Clemson 5-yard-line cost it 14 points. And even though it took Clemson a while to pull away, UNC never recovered.

Drake Maye had his worst game as a Tar Heel completing 16 of 36 pass attempts for 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Omarion Hampton passed the 100-yard rushing mark for the sixth consecutive game going for 178 yards on 19 attempts with two scores, but he also fumbled twice inside the Clemson 5-yard-line.

UNC dropped to 8-3 overall 4-3 in the ACC, and Clemson improved to 7-4 and 4-4.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss to Clemson:

*Omarion Hampton’s fumble at the Clemson 7-yard-line that ended UNC’s first drive was the first time he has fumbled all season. Not just the first time an opponent recovered his fumble, it was his first fumble. He fumbled again later in the quarter a the Clemson 1-yard-line, as the ball was stripped by Nate Wiggins.

*Carolina was 2-for-5 on fourth down today, and is 2-for-7 on fourth down in its three losses. The Tar Heels didn’t attempt on at Georgia Tech, and missed on both in the home loss to Virginia. UNC is 6-for-10 on fourth down in its victories.

*UNC’s defense forced five (5 as of mid-3rd) three-and-outs, but on drives it didn’t, Clemson ran 10 (punt), 14 (TD), 5 (fumble), 11 (TD), and 7 (TD), 6 (TD), and 11 (FG) up to when the score was 31-14.

*The Tar Heels lost the turnover battle Saturday for just the third time in 11 games this season. UNC gave it up three times to two for the Tigers. The Heels were even in the loss at GT and even in the win over Minnesota. The other games in which UNC lost the turnover battle: Last week 0-1 to Duke, and in the opener 0-2 to South Carolina.

*It appeared maybe the Tar Heels had fixed the penalty issue with just three last week versus Duke. But the penalties were back in Death Valley, and some were costly. Carolina was flagged 10 times for 98 yards, with a roughing the passer on Cedric Gray nullifying an interception perhaps the biggest one, and it was also controversial. Clemson scored a TD a few plays later.

*Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was 21-for-32 with 219 yards and a TD, plus he ran for 44 yards and a score. In his breakout game a year ago, which came versus Carolina in the ACC championship game, he was 20-for-24 with 279 yards and a TD, and he ran for 38 more yards with a score.

So, in two games versus UNC, Klubnik is 41-for-56 with 498 yards, 2 TDs, and 82 yards rushing with two scores.

*The most total yards Clemson had racked up this season in eight games versus Power 5 teams was 465 last week versus Georgia Tech. The Tigers had a new season-high Saturday with 466 yards. So, in UNC’s last five games versus P5 teams, it has averaged allowing 479.6 yards per contest.

*A few interesting stats:

-UNC held Clemson to 6-for-19 on third down

-Clemson ran 89 plays to UNCs 69

-Clemson’s time of possession was 38:11 while UNC’s was 21:49

-UNC registered nine sacks and allowed none in the season opener, since then, in nine games versus P5 teams, the Heels have allowed 25 while registering 12.