CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina had to face No. 13 Virginia in its building Tuesday night without its two starting big men, and while the Tar Heels were there inside the final minute, they simply didn’t make enough plays in falling, 65-58, to the Cavaliers.

UNC led 36-29 early in the second half before UVA went on a 23-6 run to take control. Carolina, however, cut the margin to three points twice inside the final two-and-a-half minutes, but couldn’t get closer.

Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot left the game with 18:42 remaining in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. UNC was also without Pete Nance for the second consecutive game.

In their place, freshman Jalen Washington played 27 minutes scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds. RJ Davis led Carolina with 16 points and Caleb Love added 13, 11 of which came in the final 7:44.

UNC dropped to 11-16 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. UVA improved to 12-3 and 4-2.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss: