CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina clinched the ACC Coastal Division two weeks ago, but since then, the Tar Heels have floundered losing consecutive games at home, including 30-27 in double-overtime to NC State on Friday at Kenan Stadium.

The No. 17 Tar Heels trailed 14-3 in the second quarter, but managed to send the game into overtime when Drake Maye connected with Antoine Green for a touchdown as the clock expired at the end of regulation. Noah Burnette converted the extra point sending the game into overtime.