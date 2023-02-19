RALEIGH – North Carolina led by six points and had the ball midway through the second half Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena, but not only did the Tar Heels not close out No. 23 NC State, they allowed a huge run in falling 77-69.

The Wolfpack used a 27-9 run at that point to gain separation over a vividly frustrated Carolina club.

UNC was 5-for-22 from the floor after taking a 54-48 lead, while State was 12-for-13, including converting six layups and two dunks.

The Tar Heels lost for the fifth time in their last six contests, falling to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. UNC is now 0-10 in Quad 1 games. State improved to 21-7 and 11-6.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss to NC State: