CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s six-game win streak came to an end Saturday night as unranked Georgia Tech upset the No. 13 Tar Heels, 21-17, at Kenan Stadium.

UNC led 17-0 in the second quarter, but never scored again while the Yellow Jackets crossed the goal line three times in a four-possession stretch to take the lead.

Carolina dropped to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC, while tech improved to 5-6 and 4-4.

Here are some Tidbits from UNC’s loss to Georgia Tech: