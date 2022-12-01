BLOOMINGTON, IN – North Carolina lost for this third consecutive game as the Tar Heels fell behind No. 10 Indiana early and could never catch up, falling 77-65 on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall.

The Tar Heels struggled offensive all night, missing 14 of their first 16 shots from the floor, and finishing the game having made just 33.9 percent, including 5-for-18 (27.8 percent) from the perimeter.

Indiana, on the other hand, shot 50 percent from the floor, with 20 of its 31 field goals either layups or dunks. IU finished with a 50-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Pete Nance led UNC with 15 points, followed by Caleb Love with 13, 11 of which came in the final 11 minutes, Armando Bacot added 12, and RJ Davis finished with 11.

The No. 18 Tar Heels dropped to 5-3 on the season, while the Hoosiers improved to 7-0.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss to Indiana:



