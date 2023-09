CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the season after defeating Minnesota, 31-13, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels opened up a 21-3 lead in the first half before the Golden Gophers made a push cutting the margin to eight in the third quarter. But No. 20 Carolina scored the final 10 points while shutting down the Gophers to pull away for the win.

Drake Maye passed for 414 yards and two scores, and Nate McCollum grabbed 15 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown for the Heels. Minnesota dropped to 2-1.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win: