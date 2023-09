CHAPEL HILL – North Carolian escaped Appalachian State on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium with an entertaining 40-34 victory in two overtimes to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The No. 17 Tar Heels scored touchdowns in both overtime periods, one by Omarion Hampton, and the other by Drake Maye, and they stopped the Mountaineers on fourth down to end the second overtime and contest.

The game was tied at 10-10 at halftime and 27-27 at the end of regulation. UNC finished with 527 total yards while App State had 494. App also racked up 30 first downs to UNC’s 27, and had the ball for 33:39 compared to 26:21 for Carolina.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s win: