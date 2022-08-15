Tight End A Position Group Of 'Comfort' To Brown, Staff

CHAPEL HILL – Uncertainty abounds on North Carolina’s offense, as the Tar Heels are closing in on the start of the 2022 football season. No matter who takes snaps at quarterback for UNC this season, he will begin the season with limited experience and tasked with replacing record-setter Sam Howell. The offensive line has question marks with players moving around, newcomers pushing for major roles, and returning reserves still trying to get their traction. The running back room is very young, and wide receiver is actually younger and terribly thin, especially now that senior Antoine Green is out for a while. Tight end, however, is a different story. “I think where we feel the most comfortable, and we have depth there and we kind of understand our role, is the tight end room,” UNC Coach Mack Brown recently said, when addressing the many unknowns about Carolina’s offense. In actuality, only one tight end has logged a lot of time, and that’s senior Kamari Morales, who led players at that position with 412 snaps last fall, and has been in for 619 offensive plays in his career. After that, athletic sophomore Bryson Nesbit played 89 offensive snaps, and sophomore John Copenhaver was in for just 47 snaps, though he had at least one play at tight end in 10 of UNC’s 13 contests. The thing is, Nesbit is one of the most talented players on the team, and is projected to bust out this season by many observers. Carolina’s staff hasn’t backed away from expressing considerable confidence in him.

Sophomore Bryson Nesbit played just 89 snaps last season, but is ready for a big role this fall. (Jenna Miller/THI)

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Nesbit has lined up at receiver, including a lot at slot, in the spring and through fall camp. Theoretically, he could play wide receiver and be done with it. But he also possesses all of the necessary tools to excel in all aspects at tight end. Nesbit gives the tight end group tremendous flexibility, so much that multiple tight ends on the field often should not surprise anyone. “We’re definitely going to use a lot more tight ends,” Nesbit said. “Me, Kamari (Morales) and John (Copenhaver), we’ve all had a lot of reps in slot, and we’ve had some outside and tight end. But for me, mostly I’ve been throughout the three spots. “Sometimes, I’m in there with Kamari, sometimes I’m in there with John, sometimes all three of us are in there at the same time. We’ve been doing good opening the offense back up to the tight ends.” Morales, who is 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, has surprising quickness, and has shown an ability to do three things that will help Carolina’s passing game: He can catch passes in a variety of routes; he can run a variety of routes; and he can turn his nose up field and scoot. He scored five touchdowns last season among the 24 passes he caught for 220 yards. In fact, for Morales’ career, he has six touchdowns among his 27 receptions, meaning 22.2 percent of the time, the Buck Lake, FL, native scores a touchdown when he gets the ball in his hands. Morales isn’t worried about that, though. It’s about the group, the offense, and the team for him. But he also recognizes the importance of the tight end room, and that they must produce for the Tar Heels to reach their goals.

Kamari Morales was tied for second on the team last season with five receiving touchdowns. (Jenna Miller/THI)