TarHeelIllustrated - Timing, Staying Sharp Not A Concern For Howell, Heels

CHAPEL HILL – No games, no worries, Sam Howell says. Well, the North Carolina quarterback would rather have faced Charlotte last weekend or have another opponent venturing into Kenan Stadium on Saturday in place of the 49ers, but with respect to the Tar Heels staying sharp now that they will go three weeks between games, he’s just not at all concerned. “Not playing a game isn’t going to affect it because, honestly, the timing stuff will probably get a little better that we have more practice because I don’t throw to every receiver during the game,” Howell said following Wednesday’s practice. “We only throw the ball between 20 and 30 times a game. Really, having more time to practice will only make that better and we’ve definitely been taking advantage of these past couple of weeks improving our timing.” The last time UNC went three weeks – two consecutive open dates – between regular season games was in 1952, when a polio outbreak forced cancellations of games versus NC State and Georgia. That’s the last time Carolina and State have not met on the football field. So, the current Heels are going through something extremely rare. It also happened in 1944 and way back in 1900 before it happened again. This is just the fourth time in 120 years.

Howell and the Heels sre staying sharp and have added a few wrinkles during this open stretch. (Jenna Miller, THI)

The Tar Heels’ fortification as a unit, evolving each day as they navigate the strange doings of COVID-19 and its many effects, have made it easier to work through not playing for a few weeks. And, Howell says they’re ready for whatever comes next. “I would say we have a pretty mature team and everyone’s in a good place mentally,” he said. “We know this season any game can be taken away from us at any time, so we really need to just challenge ourselves to stay sharp every single day and try to be consistent whether we have a game that weekend or not. “Any time it can be taken away from us and any time we can schedule another game that week.” Athletes are highly competitive souls, though, so what have the Heels been doing to maintain an edge? For starters, on Thursday they held a scrimmage for the younger players and ones that aren’t among the starters or key reserves. Junior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said later that morning it was highly spirited and competitive – was just what the team needed. In addition, the Heels have challenged themselves with refinement while adding a few wrinkles. The needle hasn’t remained stagnant, that’s for sure.

Howell says the Heels' mission is to be ready for a game at any time. (Jacob Turner, THI)

“I would say a little bit of everything, honestly,” Howell replied, when asked what they’ve done to keep that edge. “We definitely try to go back to the little things and try to find out little (chinks) in the offense, stuff that isn’t perfect to try to perfect those things… We’re definitely looking at some new stuff, ways we can improve our offense. We’re always doing that whether it’s a bye week or not.” UNC’s last game – its only game this season so far – was a 31-6 win over Syracuse on Sept. 12. It’s next game is Oct. 3 at Boston College. This will be the first time since 1961 UNC has played just one game before October and the first time it’s even played two games before October since 1969. Of course, the Heels would rather play games each weekend, but the next best thing is always being ready to play. Gotta be on high alert in 2020. “I’m fine with playing however many days we have to prepare as long as it’s the same with both teams,” Howell said. UNC Coach Mack Brown said in the summer, and has maintained this sentiment all along, the teams that are the most disciplined on and off the field, stay true to their plan and are the least affected by the strange nuances of the 2020 season are the ones that will fare the best. Carolina’s handling of this long open period exemplifies that mantra.



