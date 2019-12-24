It’s that time of year ago, so THI’s staff offers up what they think should be on UNC’s wish list for football and men’s basketball. Each staffer got to choose one thing within reason, and here is that list:





Kevin Roy

UNC Hoops: Consistent scoring from someone not named Cole Anthony, and to a lesser degree, Garrison Brooks. UNC Football: Finish out the recruiting cycle with another stud defensive tackle and linebacker, either through the Grad transfer route, or an elite unsigned senior.



Jacob Turner

UNC Hoops: A reliable 3-point shooter. UNC Football: Much needed depth on both sides of the ball.



Joh Gwaltney

UNC Hoops: A clean bill of health to see just what the 2019-20 Tar Heels can be. UNC Football: A fan base that stays on fire going into 2020.



Deana King

UNC Hoops: Cole Anthony to be healthy. UNC Football: Win the bowl game against Temple to start 2020 off with a bang.



Jarrod Hardy

UNC Hoops: The shooters need to gain confidence so they can be a balanced team. UNC Football: A bowl win over Temple, which would give the program even more momentum heading into the spring.

Andrew Jones

UNC Hoops: Health, obviously, but also the maturation of Armando Bacot. It would go a long way in the Heels raising their game a notch or more. UNC Football: For the defensive tackles to have a great spring giving the staff the confidence Jay Bateman can execute his defense as desired.



Whjat do you think the Heels' hoops and football teams should wish for We'd like to know.