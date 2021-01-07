TarHeelIllustrated - Tomon Fox Returning To Carolina

North Carolina defensive end/outside linebacker Tomon Fox announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon he will take advantage of the NCAA’s rule allowing seniors to return next season and he will play for the Tar Heels in 2021.

"We’re thrilled that Tomon has decided to use his extra year. An outstanding player and a great person," UNC Coach Mack Brown posted on Twitter moments after Fox's tweet.

Fox, who is from Lawrenceville, GA, has played 2,517 snaps at UNC recording 146 tackles and 21 sacks, which has him tied with Lawrence Taylor for fifth all-time at Carolina.

This past season, Fox earned a PFF grade of 66.2 playing 687 snaps, registering 36 tackles, 10.5 for a loss of yardage, seven sacks, seven QB hurries, a forced a fumble, and a blocked kick.

“Tomon Fox just tied Lawrence Taylor’s sack record. Now that's really cool,” Brown said during his Monday press conference.

Fox had a poductive game versus Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl, picking up five tackles, including a sack, and grading out at 73.2. Afterward, he was asked about how the defense’s performance through the first three quarters of the game bodes well for the future, one he was uncertain at the time he’d be a part of.

“I'm definitely proud of the young guys,” Fox said. “They were able to step up and make big plays. It just shows what Carolina has in the future. They have a lot of years in front of them here at Carolina and they're already making big plays, so there's more room for them to get even better”

Fox will see action next fall in his sixth season for the Tar Heels. He played 75 snaps in a loss to Georgia and win at Illinois in 2016 before suffering a season-ending injury. He played 463 snaps in 2017, 529 in 2018, 763 in 2019 and 687 this past season.