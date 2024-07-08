Jordon Gidron is a 4-star wide receiver of Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC. He is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 10 at the position nationally for the Class of 2026. The player was on campus for the Virginia game in Oct. and the King of the Hill 7-on-7 in June.

The Tar Heels, who have been actively recruiting Gidron, made the cut for his recently announced Top 12, where the player trimmed down his list of potential suitors from an expansive offer sheet. Other programs included Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, LSU, N.C. State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Gidron recently spoke with THI about UNC. Here is what he had to say about the Tar Heels: