TarHeelIllustrated - Tough Season Behind Him, Duck Gearing Up For Return

CHAPEL HILL – While last season was a breakout year for North Carolina football, as the Tar Heels played in their first major bowl game in 71 years, it was a challenge for Storm Duck.

He didn’t get a chance to fully appreciate what the other players went through growing weekly and eventually facing Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl. Duck could have given it a go in South Florida but chose to hold off. No point in exacerbating the lower body injury that derailed his season in October.

But he sure gave it some deep thought.

“Actually, I’d say the last two games of the season, I was in a decision whether I wanted to come back and play or should I just sit out and wait it out,” Duck said. “I was actually practicing before the Miami game (and) and little bit before the Orange Bowl game. Personally, I didn’t feel like the time was right for me to come back.

“I wasn’t going to play at the level I was playing at the beginning of the season, so I figured it was best for me to sit out.”

The level Duck is used to playing rises well above what a gimpy player could have given the Tar Heels in those games. Plus, the Boiling Springs, SC, native has a personal standard, to which he simply couldn’t waiver.

Duck is on a mission, and it won’t end on the field when his UNC days are up. And the irony of the injury is that Duck might have improved as a result.



